1984 anti-Sikh riots

Delhi High Court convicts Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Who said what

The Delhi High Court on Monday reversed a lower court order, which had acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The High Court convicted Kumar and sentenced him to life imprisonment, asking him to surrender by December 31.

Reacting to the verdict, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal welcomed the decision, saying that justice was long awaited. Here’s a look at who said what:

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister:

I welcome Delhi High Court verdict convicting Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case. It has been a very long n painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the individual maybe.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister and SAD leader:

Everyone knows what happened in 1984 and we have been fighting for justice for the victims relentlessly. We welcome the court order.

Arun Jaitley, Union Finance Minister and BJP leader:

Judgement of Delhi High Court is an extremely welcome development. For many of us who are witnesses, it was perhaps the worst kind of genocide that we ever saw. Congress governments in that period repeatedly indulged in coverup exercises.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, President of of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee:

Yes, justice has been delayed but delivered finally. Nobody is above law and anyone who is involved in such a heinous crime should be brought to justice.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Shiromani Akali Dal leader:

We thank the court for giving us justice. Our fight will continue till Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler get a death sentence and Gandhi family is dragged to the court and put in jail.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leader:

1984 massacre is a permanent blot on Delhi. Though much delayed but High Court judgment on Sajjan Kumar is landmark. State power cannot be used to massacre innocent citizens. Had exemplary punishment been given to perpetrators of 1984 riots - nobody would have repeated it in 2002.

