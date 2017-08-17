Delhi High Court on high alert after police receives bomb threat call

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has been put on high alert on Thursday after the police received a call about bomb threat inside the premises.

The Delhi Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and the bomb squad immediately have reached at the spot to avoid any untoward situation.

Delhi HC on high alert after Police received call about bomb threat; Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders & bomb squad at the spot. pic.twitter.com/vDltrgY3gT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2017

Further details are awaited.