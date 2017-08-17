close
Delhi High Court on high alert after police receives bomb threat call

The Delhi High Court has been put on high alert on Thursday after the police received a call about bomb threat inside the premises. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:43
Delhi High Court on high alert after police receives bomb threat call

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has been put on high alert on Thursday after the police received a call about bomb threat inside the premises. 

The Delhi Police, SWAT teams, fire tenders and the bomb squad immediately have reached at the spot to avoid any untoward situation.

Further details are awaited.

