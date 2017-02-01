Delhi High Court reserves order on Zakir Naik's plea on IRF ban

New Delhi: NRI televangelist Zakir Naik's NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was banned as there was fear that youths could be "radicalised or motivated" to join terror groups, the government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) showed confidential documents to the court on the basis of which a decision to ban the foundation was taken.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva reserved judgment on a plea filed by Naik challenging the November 17 notification imposing a ban on IRF for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The IRF told the court that the notification did not give sufficient reasons and materials for taking such a step and that the ban was imposed without giving any showcause notice.