Days after encephalitis claimed lives of over 70 children at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, an infant on Saturday died in a government hospital in national capital due to alleged failure in oxygen supply, family members said on Saturday.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 10:43
Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
Representational Image

New Delhi: Days after encephalitis claimed lives of over 70 children at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur, an infant on Saturday died in a government hospital in national capital due to alleged failure in oxygen supply, family members said on Saturday.

According to the family, the baby was born on Monday at the Rao Tula Ram Hospital. The infant's condition deteoriated all of a sudden due to breathing issues.

Immediately after doctors were called to provide oxygen, it was discovered that the baby had already died. 

A complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police.

"Our baby had breathing issues. Doctors were called. But it was too late," the infant's father Brijesh Kumar Singh, said alleging that the hospital lacks oxygen cylinders. 

However, the hospital has denied the allegation. It said the cause of death was breathing issues.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from IANS)

TAGS

oxygenoxygen supplyNew DelhiGorakhpurInfantRao Tula Ram hospitalBRD Hospital

