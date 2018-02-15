Delhi job fair begins. Here is how jobseekers can register and apply for jobs at the two-day fair

NEW DELHI: The two-day job organised by the Delhi government began on Thursday at the Tyagraj Stadium. Job seekers can reach the location from 11 am to 5 pm. Nearly 100 companies are participating in the job fair this year. The job seekers need to register themselves for the fair and then apply for the available positions.

Here is how the candidates can register themselves:

1. Go to the website of Delhi Job Fair (www.jobfair.delhi.gov.in) or open the website of Directorate of Employment, Delhi (www.employment.delhigovt.nic.in) and click on Job Fair Portal link.

2. Click on the Jobseekers Registration form.

3. Enter the basic information required in the form which includes, contact details, qualification details, experience details, skill details, languages known, etc.

4. Click on the 'submit' button to register on the Job Fair Portal. Note down the Registration ID for applying for the vacant posts. Registration ID will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email of jobseekers.

5. Press the final submit after checking all the details. The department will not be responsible for the errors at users end.

Here is how the candidates can apply for the vacancies

1. Go to the link of Delhi Job Fair Portal (www.jobfair.delhi.gov.in) or open the website of

Directorate of Employment, Delhi (www.employment.delhigovt.nic.in) and click on Job Fair

Portal link.

2. Go to the vacancies tab to view the list of available options.

3. The candidates need to go to the 'Click Here' option if they wish to apply against any vacancy.

4. Before applying, the jobseekers must ensure that he/she is eligible for the vacancy as per the essential minimum requirements of employers.

5. If the applicant is already registered, they need to fill the 10 digit registration number in text box. An OTP number will be sent on the registered mobile which needs to be filled in the box. Press the submit button after entering the OTP.

6. After clicking the submit button, the data of jobseekers will be sent to the employers request ID.

7. The screening will be done as per the employer’s convenience during job fair and intimation about the time, date and venue will be sent by SMS.

8. The employers have full rights to shortlist any jobseekers as per their requirement.