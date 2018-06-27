हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Delhi man arrested for sexually assaulting Canadian woman after befriending her at Hauz Khas village pub

The Delhi Police has arrested one person for allegedly sexually assaulting a Canadian national in the national capital. The accused was arrested following a complaint by the Canadian citizen. According to Deputy Commission of Police South Delhi, a criminal case was registered under relevant sections.

News agency ANI reported that the accused had allegedly befriended the Canadian national at a pub in Hauz Khas village area in the national capital. She had visited the area with her friends when she got introduced to the accused.

Following their meeting at the pub in Hauz Khas village, the complainant had visited the residence of the accused on his invitation. According to the complaint filed by the Canadian woman, he allegedly assaulted her sexually at his residence.

More details are awaited.

