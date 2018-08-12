Delhi: Man arrested for burning copy of Constitution

Jaipur: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burning a copy of the Constitution of India in protest against the amendments in the SC/ST Act, the police said on Sunday.

Anil Tanwar, the national in-charge of the Akhil Bhartiya Bheem Sena, had filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station on Saturday, alleging that members of the Youth for Equality burnt the copy of the Constitution and shouted slogans against the Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

The complainant also submitted a CD containing a video of the incident, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that on August 9, two different organisations -- the Youth Equality Foundation( Azad Sena) and Arakshan Virodhi Party -- held a joint protest at the Parliament Street, the police said.

The Arakshan Virodhi Party participated in the protest under the leadership of Deepak Gaur and Youth Equality Foundation was headed by one Abhishekh Shukla. Three different police's teams were formed to nab the accused.

The teams raided the houses of suspects in different parts of Delhi, Haryana and Utar Pradesh but they were found absconding.

Subsequently, police nabbed Gaur from Faridabad.

During interrogation, he revealed that he and Shukla conspired to burn the copy of the Constitution with an intention to bring the attention of government against the amendments in SC/ST Act, the police said.

The duo, along with their supporters, burnt the bare act of Constitution and shouted slogans against the SC/ST Act, B R Ambedkar and the Constitution of India. Later, they issued a press note for media and got the video viral through Facebook to spread it to maximum number of persons, they added.