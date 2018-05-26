Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be inaugurated by PM Modi public on Sunday. All you need to know about the 6-lane Expressway

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Sunday, inaugurate the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, stretching from Nizammudin Bridge to Delhi UP Border. He will travel in an open jeep on Delhi Meerut Expressway for 6 km, where he will meet and greet people.

- This 8.360 kms stretch of National Highway has been completed in a record time of 18 months as against the earlier expected construction period of 30 months.

- Built at a cost of Rs 841.50 crore, it includes a 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes, i.e. 14-lane facility from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.

- This is the first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes.

- It has several features that would help reduce pollution including a 2.5-metre-wide cycle track on either side of the highway, a vertical garden on the Yamuna Bridge, solar lighting system and watering of plants through drip irrigation only.

- The foundation stone for the project was laid down by Prime Minister Modi on 31 December 2015.

- The Delhi- Meerut Expressway project aims to provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut and beyond this, with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

- The total length of the project is 82 km, of which the first 27.74 kms will be 14-laned, while the rest will be 6-lane expressway. The project is likely to cost Rs 4975.17 crore. This will be the first expressway to have dedicated bicycle tracks on the nearly 28 km stretch between Delhi and Dasna.

- The project involves the construction of 11 flyovers/interchanges, 5 major and 24 minor bridges, 3 ROBs (rail over bridges), 36 vehicular and 14 pedestrian underpasses. It will also have elevated section of 5.91 kms.

- The entire project has been divided into four packages. Once the entire project is complete, it will take just 60 minutes to travel from Delhi to Meerut.