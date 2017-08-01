Delhi metro fleet to go up to 328 by March 2018

New Delhi: In what can be called as a good news for Delhiites, the Delhi Metro Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to increase the number of trains by 45 per cent. At present, DMRC runs 227 trains including four, six and eight-coach rakes but after the completion of the project, the number of trains will go up to 328. Simultaneously, the number of coaches will also rise to 2,158 from 1,468.

According to the reports of Times Of India, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start commissioning in phases two of its upcoming corridors — Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) and Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) this October. Both Magenta and Pink line are likely to be completely operational by March 2018.

Reportedly, of the total 690 new coaches, 504 will be used for the Magenta and Pink Lines. The number of trains will also be increased from 227 to 244 in the existing corridors to get rid of the crowd. Meanwhile, it has also been said that six-coach trains will be converted into eight-coach ones to accommodate more passengers in a train.

Most number of trains will be allocated to the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre/Vaishali) as it is considered as the network's busiest corridor. Whereas on the second busiest corridor, the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli--HUDA City Centre), the number of eight-coach trains will be increased from 38 to 52.

Meanwhile, the Pink, Magenta as well as the newly opened Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar) will have only six-coach trains as the passenger rush on these corridors is less compared to that of Blue and Yellow Lines, says TOI report.

Reportedly, the four-coach trains on DMRC's first operational corridor Red Line (Dilshad Garden-Rithala) will be converted into six-coach, which means the number of six-coach trains will go up to 39 from 10.

Apart from trains, DMRC will deploy 3,000 staffers, including train operators, station controllers, and customer care executives, to the existing 9,000.