Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro may come to a grinding halt as employees threaten strike

The employees have a number of pay-related issues - among other demands - and have said they could stop work from June 30 (Saturday).

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Thousands of commuters could possibly face enormous inconvenience in the days to come as employees of Delhi Metro have threatened to go on strike from Saturday if their demands are not met.

Close to 9000 non-executive employees of Delhi Metro have highlighted pay-related issues and have been protesting since June 19. They have also termed the termination of contract for two fellow employees as 'illegal.' On Thursday, Delhi Metro in a press release said that officials had met the protesting employees and that their concerns were heard. "All the issues raised by the employees are under discussion and all possible efforts are being made to reach a mutually acceptable resolution as early as possible," the statement read.

If the 'mutually acceptable resolution' is not achieved, the lifeline of Delhi's public transportation system could come to an abrupt halt. Non-executive employees - which also include train operators, station controllers, technicians, operations staff and maintenance staff - have said they would go on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday and stop services from Saturday.

"Our first demand is that that the DMRC Staff Council be changed to a DMRC employees union as the council is not a constitutional body and so, it does not have any teeth,"  DMRC Staff Council secretary Ravi Bhardwaj told news agency PTI. "Other demands include implementation of our Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) as per the 3rd pay revision scale. If our demands are not met by June 29, we will go on complete hunger strike and work in that condition, and drivers will drive trains in that condition. And, if anything happens to our members or to commuters then the DMRC shall be responsible for it."

 

