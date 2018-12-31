Delhi Metro Pink Line's Lajpat-Mayur Vihar section now open

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and union minister of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday flagged off the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Delhi Metro.

Passenger service is scheduled to begin from 1600hrs on the stretch.

The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor has five stations -- Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground.

This section has one interchange station Mayur Vihar Ph-1. The facility of interchange of metro trains between line 7 and line 3/4 is available through this station. The new corridor, will also now have the smallest station of the network, the construction of which faced quite a few hurdles, including engineering and land acquisition issues.