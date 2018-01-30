Delhi Metro recruitment notification 2018: Apply for 1,896 AM, JE and other posts at delhimetrorail.com

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is recruiting engineers and managers at various positions to fill the vacancies at the Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer and Assistant posts.

The advertisement was released on January 27, 2018, and registrations have begun. The online applications along with fee payment would commence from February 1, 2018, and continue till February 26, 2018. Interested candidates can register now on the official website delhimetrorail.com/careers. Details such as important dates and instructions are provided below along with the direct link to online application portal.

Please note, all the positions have an age limit of 18-28 years as on January 1, 2018. That is, candidates born not earlier than January 2, 1990, and not later than January 1, 2000, are eligible to apply for the posts. Also, for Assistant Manager for engineering positions, candidates are required to have qualified GATE 2017 examinations. However, some positions, also accept two-year full-time MBA degrees from recognized universities. All the interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification carefully before applying.

Selection for the given posts would be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). For executive positions, the selection process is a three-step process which includes CBT (2 papers), Group Discussion and/or personal interview followed by medical examination. The selection for non-executive posts would be a two-step process of CBT (2 papers) and medical examination. For Maintainers – the selection process would comprise of CBT (1 paper) followed by a medical examination.

The details of the paper pattern, application process and other details are provided in the DMRC AM/JE 2018 detailed notification here. Candidates can pay the fee and fill the online application form from Feb. 1, 2018, until 23:59 Hrs on Feb 26, 2018.

The pay scale corresponding to various positions is also provided in the notification. Kindly note, the positions which require ITI certifications would not accept engineering graduates without the ITI certificate. Also, the interested applicant who is appearing for the qualifying examination as per the eligibility requirement is also eligible to apply for the posts.