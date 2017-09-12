close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Delhi Metro runs with doors open between Chawri Bazar and Kashmiri Gate -Watch video

The passengers travelling in Delhi Metro’s yellow line got the fright of their lives on Monday when the train packed with commuters, made its way across two stations with one of its doors open.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 08:04
Delhi Metro runs with doors open between Chawri Bazar and Kashmiri Gate -Watch video

New Delhi: The passengers travelling in Delhi Metro’s yellow line got the fright of their lives on Monday when the train packed with commuters, made its way across two stations with one of its doors open.

As per the reports, the incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line, which connects north Delhi to Gurugram.

Talking to news agency PTI, about the unusual incident,  a metro spokesman said,"The problem was only with one door. It was guarded by the DMRC staff. The train was taken to Vishwavidyalaya station to avoid any delay or bunching."

Earlier in July 2014, a similar incident had occurred when a train had run with all its doors open between Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations on the same line.

Soon after the incident, the train operator was suspended over 'safety lapse'. The Yellow Line of Delhi Metro connects Gurgaon's Huda City Centre and North Delhi's Samaypur Badli.

TAGS

Delhi MetroYellow LineKashmere GateChawri BazarGurugram

From Zee News

Delhi: 22-year-old brutally thrashed by 5 men for speaking in English, 3 held
India

Delhi: 22-year-old brutally thrashed by 5 men for speaking...

After Misa Bharati, IT department attaches Lalu son Tejashwi Yadav’s Rs 40-crore Delhi house
India

After Misa Bharati, IT department attaches Lalu son Tejashw...

Ryan student murder case: Bombay HC to hear CEO Pinto&#039;s anticipatory bail plea today
India

Ryan student murder case: Bombay HC to hear CEO Pinto'...

After roads and railways, China&#039;s Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms
World

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers...

After roads and railways, China&#039;s Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms
World

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers...

3.5 million refugee children don`t attend school: UN
BengaluruWorld

3.5 million refugee children don`t attend school: UN

World

Brexit bill passes first vote in British parliament

UN Security Council votes to step up sanctions on North Korea
World

UN Security Council votes to step up sanctions on North Kor...

World

Police: 9 dead, including suspect, at suburban Dallas home

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'