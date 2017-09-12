Delhi Metro runs with doors open between Chawri Bazar and Kashmiri Gate -Watch video

New Delhi: The passengers travelling in Delhi Metro’s yellow line got the fright of their lives on Monday when the train packed with commuters, made its way across two stations with one of its doors open.

As per the reports, the incident took place around 10 pm between Chawri Bazar and Kashmere Gate stations of Yellow Line, which connects north Delhi to Gurugram.

#WATCH: At around 10 pm #Delhi Metro ran with its doors open between Chawri Bazar & Kashmiri Gate stations on the yellow line.(Mobile Video) pic.twitter.com/ciwH0ckyEF — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2017

Talking to news agency PTI, about the unusual incident, a metro spokesman said,"The problem was only with one door. It was guarded by the DMRC staff. The train was taken to Vishwavidyalaya station to avoid any delay or bunching."

Earlier in July 2014, a similar incident had occurred when a train had run with all its doors open between Ghitorni and Arjangarh stations on the same line.

Soon after the incident, the train operator was suspended over 'safety lapse'. The Yellow Line of Delhi Metro connects Gurgaon's Huda City Centre and North Delhi's Samaypur Badli.