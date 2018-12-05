हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro services affected at Blue line towards Noida, commuters stuck for more than 30 minutes

Metro services on the Blue line were affected due to some technical glitch.

Image Courtesy: Ritesh Srivastava
Image Courtesy: Ritesh Srivastava

Metro services on the Blue line were affected due to some technical glitch, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials confirmed on Wednesday. 

The Blue line towards Noida City Center was reported to be stuck for more than 30 minutes. Commuters also complaints of the metro not moving between Mayur Vihar station and Mayur Vihar extension. 

Commuters took to social media to report about the incident. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There has been no response from DMRC till now. 

Earlier on November 30, Metro services on the Red Line were affected due to a technical snag. Several commuters were affected due to this. DMRC officials had responded to the incident saying "There was some delay near Inderlok (station) around 7:15 am due to some OHE issues. One strand of the OHE line was loosened which was repaired shortly."

In October, services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to a technical snag in a train, following which it was removed from operation at the Green Park station, an official said.

In August, thousands of Delhi Metro commuters had faced hardship as services on the Yellow Line (towards Huda City Centre) were suspended for around 30 minutes in the morning following a glitch near the Chhatarpur station in the middle of heavy rush on Raksha Bandhan.

Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro technical snitch, Blue line, Noida, DMRC

