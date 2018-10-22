हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Blue Line faces technical glitch

A train at Mandi House station (heading towards Dwarka) could not move forward once it halted at 8 pm.

Delhi Metro's Blue Line faces technical glitch
File photo

New Delhi: Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were briefly affected Monday night after a train developed some technical snag.

A train at Mandi House station (heading towards Dwarka) could not move forward once it halted at 8 pm, the Delhi Metro said, adding that the normal operations were resumed after 8.22 pm.

"To avoid delay to services, passengers were deboarded at Mandi House at 8:22 pm as after troubleshooting train was not getting Automatic 

Train Protection communication in forward direction and train was sent back to Yamuna Bank depot after reversal from Barakhamba for further investigation," it said.

Train services on the Blue Line became normal after 8:22pm, it added.

