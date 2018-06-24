हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Green Line from Mundka to Bahadurgarh to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Top features

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.

Image courtesy:Twitter/Delhi Metro

New Delhi: Delhi Metro's Green Line, the 11.2-km-long corridor from Mundka-Bahadurgarh section with seven stations, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 24. The route will stretch out from existing Delhi Metro Green Line from Inderlok to Mundka. 

The Prime Minister is likely to deliver his speech via video-conference facility. Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are also likely to attend the function in Bahadurgarh.

Here are some of the top features of the route:

  • All the seven stations are elevated.
  • The stops in Delhi are - Mundka industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan, Tikri Border.
  • The stops in Haryana are - Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand, City Park.
  • Colour Code: Green (Extension of the Inderlok – Mundka Corridor).
  • Gauge: Standard Gauge (Rolling Stock similar to Green and Violet Lines).
  • Exact route length is 11.183 km.
  • After the completion of this corridor, the entire Inderlok/Kirti Nagar – Bahadurgarh section will become 29.64 kilometres long.

This is Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) third foray into the neighbour state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon (Yellow Line) and Faridabad (Violet Line). 

"Passenger services on the City Park (Bahadurgarh) Mundka metro corridor will begin from 4 PM tomorrow,” informed a statement from DMRC. 

City Park is the name of the station that falls in the satellite city of Bahadurgarh, a bustling urban settlement in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

"As per the time table for the entire Inderlok/Kirti Nagar/City Park section, a total of 20 trains will be put into service," a senior DMRC official said.

"Every alternate train from Mundka will go up to City Park in Bahadurgarh, and a frequency of around eight minutes will be maintained between Mundka and City Park. The total running time between Inderlok/Kirti Nagar and City Park (Bahadurgarh) will be about 50 minutes," he said.

After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 29.64 km long, the DMRC said.

With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.

Also, the total network of the DMRC outside Delhi will spread to 39.33 km with 27 metro stations. Another 49.17 km of new lines with 36 stations (including Noida-Greater Noida corridor) is being currently built, he added. 

 

With PTI inputs

