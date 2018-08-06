हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Pink Line from South Campus to Lajpat Nagar to be inaugurated on Monday

With the opening of this section, the Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar section will become 29.66 km long and the entire operational span of the DMRC will reach 296 km with 214 stations.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the much awaited Pink Line of Delhi Metro from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar stations on Monday.

The 8.1 kilometre stretch has six stations and include two interchange stations - INA and Lajpat Nagar. While INA station will allow for interchange with the Yellow Line, commuters can take trains running on the Violet Line at Lajpat Nagar.

The other stations on this line are  Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar and South Extension.

With the opening of this section, the Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar section will become 29.66 km long and the entire operational span of the DMRC will reach 296 km with 214 stations. 

The first corridor of the Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time.

This corridor is part of 59 km-long Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line). 

(With PTI inputs)

 

