Delhi

Delhi: MNC executive gangraped by colleagues, two arrested

A woman employed with Multinational Company (MNC) in west Delhi`s Dwarka was allegedly gangraped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Representational image

New Delhi: A woman employed with Multinational Company (MNC) in west Delhi`s Dwarka was allegedly gangraped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31) offered her a lift after office hours on Saturday. During the journey, the accused served her cold drink lashed with sedatives and she became unconscious.

"The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near Vasant Kunj area," an official of Dwarka north police station said.

The victim somehow reached her home and reveals her ordeal with family members. On Sunday, the victim reached the police station and gave written complaint against the accused.

"We have conducted a medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses," the official further said.

