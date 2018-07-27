हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Delhi monsoon: Heavy rains wreak havoc

Moderate rainfall has been predicted for most of Friday and across most parts of Delhi NCR.

Delhi monsoon: Heavy rains wreak havoc
PTI Photo
Play

After a day of persistent showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the NCR once again woke to an overcast morning on Friday with light but continuous rain persisting.

The Met Department has predicted rain for most parts of the day and this could last well into the weekend, making the weather extremely pleasant for locals. A day earlier though, the pleasant weather meant very little as waterlogging and traffic jams were reported from several areas.

Friday too has seen heavy showers crippling traffic and civic amenities across NCR.

Here are the weather-related updates from Delhi NCR:

* Thank you for joining us on the live updates of Delhi rains. Stay safe.

* The IMD in its official website has predicted that on most of Friday the national capital will experience heavy rains accompanied by a cloudy sky. However, it predicts that the intensity of rain from July 28 to July 31 will eventually decrease. According to the IMD, July 28 will experience moderate rain and from July 29-31 the capital city will either experience light rain or drizzle.

Delhi-NCR will continue to receive rainfall for next the 48 hours. Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places. The capital has received only moderate rainfall, the situation isn't critical: BP Yadav, Deputy Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD)

* Zee News' Neeraj Kumar reports that officials have assured to clear most choke points in the city in two hours but only if rains do not return.

* Waterfall sighted in Vasundhara!

* More traffic-related advisories:

- Avoid RTR Marg towards airport as there is waterlogging here.

- Waterlogging reported at Okhla Mandi.

- Heavy traffic near Sarita Vihar underpass - both sides - due to waterlogging.

* Private weather monitoring agency SkymetWeather reports that Safdarjung has recorded 45.8mm of rains in the 24 hours leading upto 0830hrs on Friday. Palam has received 37.4mm of rainfall.

* Does Delhi even deserve to be the country's capital? Watch Zee News' special report:

* East Delhi and Noida to get heavy rains in next two hours, predicts Met department.

* Traffic towards Delhi from Noida via DND once again crawls:

* Heavy and continuous drizzle in Film City, Noida:
 

 

* Sorry tales of submerged roads from across NCR:
 

 

 

* Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory:

- Waterlogging under Modi Mills flyover.

- Traffic affected between Ghazipur and Mayur Vihar Phase 2.

- Traffic moving slow between Badarpur and Ashram. Motorists advised to avoid this stretch.

- Waterlogging on Ramlila Maidan road and near MCD office.

* Yamuna water level at 0700hrs was at 203.83m - just 17 cm below warning level of 204m.

* Overnight rains have added to the woes of commuters in Delhi:
 

 

* Early morning showers reported from across the city. Vehicles in most parts use emergency lights in the wee hours.

* Quick recap of how a day's rain turned Delhi into Mumbai:

* The met department has predicted moderate showers to persists in Delhi and across NCR over the weekend.

* The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30C.

