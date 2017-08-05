close
Delhi: One arrested for looting passenger at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one for looting a passenger at the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station here.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 08:24
Delhi: One arrested for looting passenger at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one for looting a passenger at the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station here.

The incident took place on the intervening night of August 4 and August 5 with the passenger identified as Dr. Astha Chauhan, who boarded train number 12416 for Indore.The perpetrator looted a laptop and few other valuable things.

Few agitated passengers of the train went and lied on the track, which delayed the train for one and a half hour.As per reports, the police took action two hours after the incident took place.

DelhiSarai Rohilla Railway StationDr. Astha Chauhan

