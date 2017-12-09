Delhi: OPD of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh over medical negligence case, patients left in a lurch

NEW DELHI: A day after the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh was cancelled over a case of medical negligence, the OPD of the health centre has been shut down.

The patients who have come to the hospital for dialysis are being sent back. The affected patients are been complaining that alternative arrangements should be made if the hospital is being shut.

The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the license of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect for alleged medical negligence after one of the twins born in the hospital was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors.

The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as "not acceptable".

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government's heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further order.

The hospital has been directed to "refrain from admitting any new indoor patient and stop all outdoor treatment service in the premises with immediate effect".

Reacting to the case of medical negligence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "open loot or criminal negligence" by any hospital will not be tolerated.

"Whereas we don't wish to interfere in day to day functioning of pvt hospitals, however, open loot or criminal negligence by any hospital won't be tolerated. We won't hesitate to take strongest action in such cases (sic)," he tweeted.

Jain had also said that the hospital is a "habitual offender".