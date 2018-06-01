हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi-Patna SpiceJet flight diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather, passengers create 'ruckus'

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Patna was on Thursday diverted to Varanasi due to extreme bad weather at Patna. The flight landed in Varanasi at 10.40 pm. SpiceJet said the passengers were deplaned but the boarding was completed again at 11.50 pm. However, the aircraft had to return to the bay as some passengers created ruckus inside aircraft. 

SpiceJet said around 20 passengers refused to board the aircraft despite being assured that plane would be flying to Patna. 

"Boarding completed at 11.50 pm but aircraft had to return to bay as some pax created ruckus inside aircraft. As flight duty time limitations of crew was nearing, decision was taken to operate it to Patna via Delhi without change of aircraft at Delhi. However, around 20 pax refused to board aircraft to Delhi despite being assured that plane would be flying to Patna," SpiceJet said in a statement.

SpiceJet added that additional flights were operated on Friday morning by SpiceJet for stranded passengers. "With weather still uncertain in Patna, decision to operate directly to Patna could've resulted in flight coming back to Varanasi in case of bad weather in Patna and crew exceeding their maximum work hrs. Additional flights operated today morning by SpiceJet for stranded pax," SpiceJet added.

