Delhi Police

Delhi Police arrests 3 auto-lifters, recovers keys to 64 luxury cars

Police confiscated ten cars from the gang’s possession, recovering keys to 64 luxury cars.

File photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday busted a car-stealing racket involving three criminals who reportedly targeted high-end vehicles. As many as ten cars were recovered from the group.

The police also confiscated keys to 64 luxury cars from the gang's possession.

Earlier on April 11, Delhi Police arrested a gang of four people for a similar crime. The gang also targeted high-end vehicles and sold the cars outside NCR.

As many as 16 high-end cars - including Audi, Fortuner and Creta were recovered from the gang's possession. It was suspected that while over a dozen of these cars were recovered, the gang members could have in fact stolen as many as 55 vehicles since beginning their nefarious operation.

Delhi surpasses every other city in India in terms of number of cars on its roads. It is also a key market for luxury car makers with more and more high-end vehicles being sold. With the rise in sales of these vehicles, instances of them being stolen have also been on the rise. Police officials in the past have said that regular patrolling and barricading colony and many main roads at night has deterred thieves from getting away.

