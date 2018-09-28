Man arrested for claiming to be 'spiritual guru' of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man claiming to be the spiritual guru of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The man identified as Pulkit Maharaj, also known as Pulkit Mishra, has been asking security and VIP protocol in different states posing as the guru of the prime minister.

The Delhi Police had filed an FIR in August after a complaint by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). An assistant director posted at the PMO had complained about Pulkit Mishra.

The police had received the complaint that Pulkit was taking the VIP facility in the name of prime minister besides several other advantages.

Previously, a man had written a letter to the District Magistrate (DM) of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh asking him to provide a place for Mishra to stay and to arrange security for him. The man had introduced himself as the Secretary of the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

Mishra has pictures with several VVIP members. He used to seek VIP treatment posing to have been felicitated by the President.