Delhi

Delhi Police arrests one in connection with vandalism by 'kanwariya' group

A resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the accused has been identified as Rahul. He was also arrested earlier on charges of theft.

Delhi Police arrests one in connection with vandalism by &#039;kanwariya&#039; group

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested one person in connection with vandalisation of a vehicle by a group of 'kanwariyas' in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area. A resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, the accused has been identified as Rahul. He was also arrested earlier on charges of theft.

A case was registered on Wednesday by Delhi Police. After interrogating Rahul, the police is searching for some more 'kanwariyas'. 

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of 'kanwariyas' resorted to violence after a car brushed past them while driving. The video of the incident, which took place around 5 pm, went viral on social media. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred under the Moti Nagar Police Station. 

Two people -- a man and a woman-- were present inside the car when their vehicle brushed one of the 'kanwariyas'. The occupants of the car got into an argument with the 'Kanwarias'. The man allegedly slapped a Kanwaria. Following this, the 'Kanwarias' damaged the vehicle with hockey sticks, rods. The occupants of the car fled from the spot, fearing that they could be attacked, police said.

At first, there was only a single 'kanwariya' hitting the car with a stick but soon after he brought along several others and over 20 Kanwarias damaged a grey Santro car, police added. 

The Delhi Police said that when they reached the spot after hearing the incident, all the 'kanwariyas' had already made their escape. However, in the video, it is seen that while the 'kanwariyas' hit the vehicle the police stand there as mere spectators. There is also no attempt to stop the 'kanwariyas' from wrecking the vehicle.

DelhiDelhi Policekanwariyas

