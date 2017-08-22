close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:26
Delhi police arrests Siddharth Mehrotra, the thief who targeted netas, businessman to fund his luxurious life

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man, who was involved in several high-profile burglaries in Vasant Kunj area of national capital has been arrested by Delhi Police on Monday. 

The accused identified as Siddharth Mehrotra is a graphic designer, who used to target the houses of bureaucrats, politicians, businessmen and other government officers. According to the reports, Mehrotra, son of a bank manager belongs to a well-educated family. 

Talking to leading daily Times of India, DCP (south) Ishwar Singh, said,"Since January, many burglaries were reported from upscale areas of south Delhi after which teams led by ACP (Vasant Kunj) K P Kukrety and SHO (Vasant Kunj-N) Gagan Bhaskar were formed to conduct raids."

As per the reports, the cops stalked Mehrotra's Facebook profile and they were left shocked when they found a picture which shows him sitting in a Ford Ecosport whose number plate was clearly visible. The picture was probably captured in Leh.

TOI report claimed that the car was found registered in the name of Vikas Kumar, a close friend of Mehrotra with whom he had gone for a holiday to Leh in July.

Kumar informed cops that Mehrotra was living in Pitampura in a rented house. Following the information, cops conducted a raid and took him into the custody. Police recovered a Chevrolet Cruze, which Mehrotra claimed that he had bought from the money which he had stolen in the past few months. Apart from this, police have recovered currency in US dollars, Nepali Rupees, Indonasian Rupiah and jewellery (11 stolen gold chains, 4 rings, 8 pair ear rings, 2 gold bangles) worth lakhs. 

Earlier in 2015, Mehrotra was taken into custody by Noida police but he was released on bail in March this year. 

During interrogation, the thief confessed to his crime and said that he had committed a number of burglaries along with two of his aides, Jitender and Anurag Singh.  Reportedly, Anurag and Jitender were also nabbed by the police. 

On being asked about the reason behind taking such step, the trio (Siddharth, Jitender and Anurag) said that they took to crime to live a luxurious life. 

Pitampura, Vasant Kunj, Siddharth Mehrotra, Jitender, Anurag Singh

