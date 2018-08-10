Delhi Police becomes first in country to get an all-women SWAT team

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday inducted 36 women as part of an all-women Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team to fight against terrorists.

This is the first time that any police force in the country has created an all-women SWAT team.

The induction ceremony was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh who said that the team would be deployed at key locations in the city ahead of Independence Day celebrations. "The 36 women SWAT commandos have undergone rigorous 15-month training which includes basic, commando and advanced honing of skills under the tutelage of NSG (National Security Guard) trainers. The Delhi Police has raised the commandos for anti-terrorism duty under the Special Cell unit of the force," Rajnath said.

He also said that recruitment of 4000 personnel for Delhi Police is under consideration and that the police force should become an ideal model for forces around the country.