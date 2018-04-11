Delhi Police ends big car robbery menace in NCR, recovers 16 high-end vehicles

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a car-stealing racket involving four criminals who reportedly targeted high-end vehicles and sold the cars outside NCR.

In what comes as a big win in the face of rising cases of car robbery, Delhi Police nabbed the four after another member of the gang - Ashkar Ahmed - was previously picked up following a tip-off. As many as 16 high-end cars - including Audi, Fortuner and Creta were recovered. It is suspected that while over a dozen of these cars have been recovered from their possession, the gang members could have in fact stolen as many as 55 vehicles since beginning their nefarious operation.

Delhi surpasses every other city in India in terms of number of cars on its roads. It is also a key market for luxury car makers with more and more high-end vehicles being being sold. With the rise in sales of these vehicles, instances of them being stolen have also been on the rise. Police officials in the past have said that regular patrolling and barricading colony and many main roads at night has deterred thieves from getting away.