New Delhi

Delhi police personnel killed in accident

The policeman was a resident of Krishna Nagar in Shahdara and is survived by his wife and two children aged eight and two respectively

New Delhi: A 40-year-old Delhi Police head constable was killed after his motorcycle was hit allegedly by an unidentified vehicle on the Geeta Colony Road near Shakarpur area in east Delhi last night, a senior official said. 

The victim, Rohit Nayar, was rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh. 

Nayar was posted at the Sarita Vihar police station in southeast Delhi and had joined the force in 1997, he added. 

The policeman was a resident of Krishna Nagar in Shahdara and is survived by his wife and two children aged eight and two respectively. 

Police have registered a case and are probing the matter. 

