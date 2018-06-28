हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police recover knife used for killing Army Major’s wife

A 40-year-old Army Major was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on June 24, 2018, for allegedly killing a fellow officer's wife in west Delhi.

The Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the knife that was used in the murder of Army Major’s wife Shailja Dwivedi, sources told news agency ANI. This comes two days after the police clarified that the weapon they earlier had in their custody wasn’t the one used by the accused.

West Delhi police DCP Vijay Kumar had said, "The weapon that we have in our custody is not the weapon with which Shailaja was killed." He had further said that the accused, Major Nikhil Handa, was giving misleading information day after day, adding, "We have done 90% of the work and in coming days the truth will come out."

The woman's body was found with her throat slit near the Brar Square in the Delhi Cantonment area on June 23. Kumar had said earlier that the accused, Major Handa, was "obsessed" with the victim and wanted to marry her.

Another police officer had claimed that the woman and the accused had an affair, PTI reported. Major Handa, who is married with two kids, knew the women and her husband, also a Major in the Army, since 2015, when they both were posted in Nagaland, the DCP had said.

The woman's husband had spotted Major Handa in the CCTV footage of the hospital, where his wife had gone for a physiotherapy session and went missing from there and had told the police that he suspected him.

The police had then started looking for Handa and had found that he was in touch with a couple of friends and was hiding at the officers' mess in Meerut Cantonment.

A Delhi Police team had reached Meerut and had nabbed Major Handa when he was trying to escape from there in his silver-coloured car. After the arrest, they had informed their counterparts in Meerut.

