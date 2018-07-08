हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
flight diverted

Delhi-Pune Indigo flight diverted to Indore as passenger suffers cardiac arrest

An Indigo Airline flight, going from Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to Pune, was on Sunday diverted after a passenger reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on board. According to news agency ANI, the flight was diverted to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The passenger has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Indore.

More details are awaited.

flight divertedIndigo flight divertedDelhi Pune Indigo flightcardiac arrest

