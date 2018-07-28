हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rains

Delhi rain live updates: Capital, adjoining areas to receive more rain

Two days of moderate to heavy showers in Delhi have taken a toll on civic amenities here. Will Saturday (July 28) be any better?

Delhi rain live updates: Capital, adjoining areas to receive more rain
PTI Photo

New Delhi: The wet spell in the capital city and adjoining areas is all set to continue well into the weekend with the met department predicting moderate showers here through Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi witnessed heavy showers in the last two days leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic snarls at major road junctions. With office rush in the morning and evening adding to the on-road chaos, commuters found going tough under an overcast sky.

While the intensity of the rains was especially strong on Thursday, Friday saw light but continuous showers for most parts of the morning. Saturday could see similar weather activity ensuring pleasant weather here.

Here are the live and latest updates on Delhi weather:

* Saturday, being the start of the weekend, could see less chaos on city roads as compared to what was witnessed in the previous two days.

* Several parts of the city received light overnight showers.

* The city woke up to an overcast morning with clouds threatening to unleash rain once again.

Tags:
Delhi rainsDelhi WeatherDelhi monsoonDelhi weather forecastMonsoon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close