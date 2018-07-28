हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi rains

Delhi rain live updates: Haryana releases more water, Yamuna crosses 'danger' mark

Two days of moderate to heavy showers in Delhi have taken a toll on civic amenities here. Yamuna's water level too now poses a threat to low-lying areas.

Delhi rain live updates: Haryana releases more water, Yamuna crosses &#039;danger&#039; mark
ANI Photo

New Delhi: The wet spell in the capital city and adjoining areas is all set to continue well into the weekend with the met department predicting moderate showers here through Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi witnessed heavy showers in the last two days leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic snarls at major road junctions. With office rush in the morning and evening adding to the on-road chaos, commuters found going tough under an overcast sky.

While the intensity of the rains was especially strong on Thursday, Friday saw light but continuous showers for most parts of the morning. Saturday could see similar weather activity ensuring pleasant weather here.

Here are the live and latest updates on Delhi weather:

* Did you know? In the last 40 years, Yamuna has crossed 'danger' mark in 1967, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1988, 1995 and 2013.

* Locals being urged to get to upper ground as Yamuna's water level rises:
 

 

* Security officials patrol the banks of Yamuna, use loudspeakers to warn locals to stay away from the river.

* Haryana released 3,11,190 cusec water from Hathini Kund Barrage at 1100hrs today. Yamuna levels continue to rise.

* After a lull morning, many parts of Delhi-NCR receive light showers from noon.

* News agency ANI reports that 43 boats have been deployed on Yamuna for rescue and relief operations.

* Yamuna flowing at 204.92m. The 'danger' mark is 206m.

* Reports suggest there is a threat of flooding in low-lying areas. (Full report here)

 

 

* Yamuna touches 'warning' level, currently flowing at 204.83m. People residing in low-lying areas moved to safer locations. Rescue teams on alert.

* Saturday, being the start of the weekend, could see less chaos on city roads as compared to what was witnessed in the previous two days.

* Several parts of the city received light overnight showers.

* The city woke up to an overcast morning with clouds threatening to unleash rain once again.

Delhi rains, Delhi Weather, Delhi monsoon, Delhi weather forecast, Monsoon

