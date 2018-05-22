Delhi records hottest day of season

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Tuesday recorded its hottest day of the season with the mercury soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official, registered a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, a Met department official said.

It was the hottest day of the season so far, the official said.

Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 46, 43.3, 44.3 and 44.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the official said.

The humidity level oscillated between 45 and 15 per cent.

The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thundery developments for Wednesday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 44 and 26 degrees respectively," the official said.

On Monday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 25.5 and 26.4 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.