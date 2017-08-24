close
Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital doctors on indefinite strike over lack of security, patients suffer

Resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital went on indefinite strike on Wednesday after a patient allegedly manhandled a colleague. The doctors are demanding increased security to check such incidents. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 08:34
Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital doctors on indefinite strike over lack of security, patients suffer
Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital went on indefinite strike on Wednesday

New Delhi: Resident doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital went on indefinite strike on Wednesday after a patient allegedly manhandled a colleague. The doctors are demanding increased security to check such incidents. 

On Wednesday afternoon, a patient assaulted a doctor alleging the resident was deliberately delaying treatment. 

“A patient assaulted a doctor alleging his treatment was being delayed by the doctor. Such incidents aren't new to us,” said  Dheer Singh, President, Resident Doctors Association of Safdarjung Hospital.

“Our security should be increased to check such attacks. Strike is indefinite and we have lodged an institutional FIR,” he added. 

The strike has effected emergency and other medical services.

 
“I came here for my daughter-in-law's delivery. But strike is going on here. Where do we go now?: said the mother-in-law Ramvati.

 

With ANI inputs

