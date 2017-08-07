close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Delhi sanitation workers' death: Police files culpable homicide case, jal board denies hiring them

The Delhi police on Monday filed a culpable homicide case after the tragic death of three sanitation workers. The Delhi Jal Board, on the other hand, has denied that the cleaners were hired by them for the job.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 10:10
Delhi sanitation workers&#039; death: Police files culpable homicide case, jal board denies hiring them
Representational picture

New Delhi: The Delhi police on Monday filed a culpable homicide case after the tragic death of three sanitation workers. The Delhi Jal Board, on the other hand, has denied that the cleaners were hired by them for the job.

"They were not our staff. However, we have ordered a probe to find out how these men entered the sewer without authorisation," a DJB official told PTI. 

The incident took place yesterday at around 1 PM when the workers reportedly hired by Delhi Jal Board were cleaning a sewer line in Lajpat Nagar near the Kabir Ram temple. If reports are to be belived, They had gone inside the sewer  inhaled toxic fumes and were later found unconscious there.

The workers were immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared them brought dead. Two of the deceased were identified as Joginder (32) and Annu (28), while the identity of the third victim was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari slammed the Delhi government over the deaths and asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for a probe into the incident.

Earlier in July,  four sanitation workers died when they had entered a septic tank to clean it in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj. As per the reports, they too had inhaled toxic gases inside the tank. Two persons were arrested in connection with the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

sanitation workersDelhi PoliceDelhi Jal BoardLajpat Nagar

From Zee News

Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job
World

Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job

Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler to death
India

Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler...

Jamia Millia Islamia&#039;s &#039;minority status&#039; an error, says MHRD; govt to withdraw support
India

Jamia Millia Islamia's 'minority status' an...

Finance Ministry officials trying to derail probe against Chidambarams&#039;: Swamy writes to PM Modi
India

Finance Ministry officials trying to derail probe against C...

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of &#039;Sawan&#039;
India

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of...

Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s Pakistani Rakhi-sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh
India

Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani Rakhi-si...

World

Saudi Arabia sentences Islamic State militant to 20 years i...

Let&#039;s talk on Kashmir, new Pakistan Foreign Minister tells India
World

Let's talk on Kashmir, new Pakistan Foreign Minister t...

Kerala

CPI (M) no different than 'Taliban': RSS leader

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

In the preserves of privacy, writes Kapil Sibal

DNA Edit | School of Fanaticism: Haryana school teaches a wrong lesson

It’s high time the IMD becomes answerable to farmers

DNA Edit | Women in India, be it rich or poor, remain unsafe

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet