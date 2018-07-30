हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi sealing drive

Delhi sealing drive: SC says won't allow anyone to boss around against demolition

Taking an extremely grim view of reports that people - many of them being influential - have been threatening officials against carrying out demolition of illegal buildings in the city,  Supreme Court on Monday said that no 'bossing around' would be tolerated.

Delhi sealing drive: SC says won&#039;t allow anyone to boss around against demolition

New Delhi: Taking an extremely grim view of reports that people - many of them being influential - have been threatening officials against carrying out demolition of illegal buildings in the city,  Supreme Court on Monday said that no 'bossing around' would be tolerated.

A bench comprising of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said that orders already issued must be carried out. "We won't tolerate anyone bossing around. We have given the orders and it must be carried out."

Even as the apex court came down on reports of obstructing the demolition drive, it received an unconditional apology from BJP's Mukesh Suryan who is the  Najafgarh zone committee chairman. Suryan had reportedly threatened officials against carrying out the demolition of illegal buildings and had been hauled up by Supreme Court for it. "If you, as a political figure, conduct yourself in this manner, what will people at large do? You should be a role model rather than an instigator," the court had previously told Suryan.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court had made it clear that the sealing drive in Delhi won't stop and had asked the Centre to contemplate blacklisting of builders, contractors and architects found responsible for unauthorised constructions. The court had also said that adequate police protection should be given to officials when they are carrying out a sealing drive against unauthorised constructions.

Tags:
Delhi sealing driveDelhi demolition driveSupreme Court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close