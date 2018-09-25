हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

Delhi sealing: Supreme Court directs BJP leader Manoj Tiwari to explain his conduct

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur in pursuance to the notice issued to him on September 19.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, facing contempt notice in a sealing matter, to file an affidavit within a week for allegedly breaking the seal of a premises which was being run in violation of the Delhi Master Plan.

Tiwari appeared in person before a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur in pursuance to the notice issued to him on September 19.

It asked Tiwari to explain his claims made regarding the sealing to a news channel that the monitoring committee was not sealing thousands of illegal structures.

The apex court directed him to appear again on October 3. 

The court expressed anguish over the statement made by Tiwari to the media saying "you have made a statement that 1,000 properties are such that should be sealed. Please list us, we will make you the sealing officer."

