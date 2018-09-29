हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
STF

Delhi: Special Task Force sieze 4.5 tonnes of red sandalwood, 4 arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday busted an international red sandalwood racket arresting four people in Delhi. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

The Delhi Branch of STF recovered 4.5 tonnes of red sandalwood from a truck. 

The worth of the seized goods is said to be about Rs 1.40 Crore in the Indian market and Rs 4.2 Crore in the Chinese market. 

Crime Branch, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ram Gopal Naik informed media persons about the bust.

This is not the first incident where red sandalwood was being illegally exported from India.

Earlier on September 5, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 9040 kg of red sandalwood logs from Jawaharlal Nehru Port, also known as Nhava Sheva Port.

The logs were concealed with draw-textured yarn of polyester and rice bags which were illegally exported out of India. One person was arrested.  

(With Agency Inputs)

