Delhi: Teenage boy lynched on suspicion of being thief, 3 arrested

The Delhi Police made the arrests in the incident but three others are absconding, said a police official.

Hours after a teenager was lynched by locals, for entering a house to allegedly steal valuables, in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur in the early hours Tuesday, three people were arrested, said the police.

The Delhi Police made the arrests in the incident but three others are absconding, said a police official. A case has been registered under section 304 of the Inidan Penal Code (IPC) in Bhalaswa Dairy Police Station.

A police investigation is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to setal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.

