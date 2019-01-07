हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Delhi to be engulfed by dense fog, temperature set to drop

The IMD has also forecast a possibility of light rain or thundershower on Saturday.



New Delhi:  Delhi will be engulfed by dense fog over the next 2-3 days and with northerly winds flowing through the national capital, the minimum temperature will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius, the Met said on Monday.

"There will be dense to very dense fog in the morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature dropping to 5 degree Celsius," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report said.

This fog situation, along with a drop in minimum temperatures to 5-6 degree Celsius, will continue till Friday, After that, the weather will change again.

"The drop in minimum temperature won`t be that significant and hence cold wave conditions are unlikely to come back," Mahesh Palawat, Director at the private weather forecasting agency Skymet, told IANS.

The minimums, he added, are likely to increase again by 2-3 degree Celsius from Friday due to a western disturbance building over Rajasthan. 

The IMD has also forecast a possibility of light rain or thundershower on Saturday, with the minimum and maximum hovering around 8 and 20 degree Celsius respectively.

On Monday, 13 trains and several flights heading towards the national capital were delayed as the visibility dipped to zero metres due to dense fog.

In west Delhi`s Palam, the visibility between 6.30 a.m and 7.30 a.m dropped to zero metres. During the same time at Safdarjung, it was 200 metres.

