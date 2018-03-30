Delhi to Haridwar via Meerut: UP's elevated road now officially open

New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Hindon Elevated Road project - the country's longest elevated road - on Friday, promising to make the commute from Delhi to Meerut and beyond more convenient than ever before.

Built at a whopping cost of Rs 1147 crore, the main advantage of the road lies in the fact that motorists can now avoid the perennial traffic snarls on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border - cutting travel time to not just near-by destinations like Meerut but also scenic tourist spots in Uttarakhand.

Here is all you need to know about the Hindon Elevated Road project:

* The road was one an initiative of the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government. Both SP and the ruling BJP have since tried to take credit for it.

* SP has said that 90 per cent of the road was completed during Akhilesh's term as CM. They say BJP delayed the project since it came to power in the state, in a bid to take credit.

* Construction was supposed to finish in 2017. The total cost of the project stands at Rs 1147 crore.

* The road is 10.3 kilometre long and promises non-stop vehicular movement - to and fro - for commuters looking to avoid entering Ghaziabad city.

* It extends from UP Gate at Delhi-Ghaziabad border to Rajnagar Extension.

* Commuters travelling to Meerut, Hapur and beyond can benefit from a clear passage courtesy the elevated road.