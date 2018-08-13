हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
heart transplant

Delhi Traffic Police creates Green Corridor to save life of Army soldier

A journey which would have otherwise taken 30 minutes under regular conditions was made in six minutes.

Representational image

New Delhi: A special ambulance rushed from the Delhi's Palam Airport to the RR Hospital near Dhaula Kuan in six minutes to save the life of an Army soldier. What made the quick journey possible on a route which would have otherwise taken at least 30 minutes was a Green Corridor provided by Delhi Traffic Police.

A 35-year-old soldier of 101 Engineering Regiment was suffering from Dilated Cardio Myopathy and was waiting for a donor at the Army's RR Hospital here since July 12. A brain-dead patient's heart was available and flown on Monday from Chandigarh in a special Dornier aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Delhi Traffic Police then helped in creating a Green Corridor on the six-kilometre stretch to ensure that the organ reached the soldier on time.

In most cases, a heart needs to be transplanted within four hours of the donor's death for a successful operation. Delhi Traffic Police informed that in Monday's instance, the heart was retrieved at 1000hrs and reached the operation theatre of RR Hospital by 1115hrs.

In traffic terminology, a green corridor is referred to a stretch of road that is cleared of regular vehicles in order for ambulances to carry organs meant for transplantation. 

