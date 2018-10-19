Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory on Dussehra: Know routes to avoid

On the occassion of Dussehra celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory marking special traffic arrangements and imposing restrictions in the national capital.

According to the advisory traffic, restrictions will be effective in Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The traffic will also take a toll on the routes of Ring road/Outer Ring road from Rajghat up to Burari via ISBT, Majnu ka Tila, Boulevard road, Wazirabad road including Wazirabad bridge, Yamuna bridge and Vikas Marg from 2 pm to 11 pm.

The roads from Pushta road Gandhi Nagar, Khajuri Pushta road, Sonia Vihar Pushta road, Mathura road, GD Birla Marg (road no 13A) will be affected by the traffic from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Stressing on the diversions that have been implemented, the advisory stated that commercial vehicles and buses coming from Mukarba Chowk side will not be allowed on the Wazirabad bridge and will be directed towards ISBT bridge from 12 noon.

It also said that the commercial vehicles and buses coming from trans Yamuna towards Ring Road (Wazirabad bridge) will be diverted from Khajuri Khas Chowk towards Shahstri Park on Pushta road from 2 pm.

The road from Yamuna Pushta road towards Jaitpur from Kalindi Kunj will be one way, it added. The traffic from Jaitpur side to Kalindi Kunj will be directed to Kachchi Colony Road, Agra canal.

On exit from Kalindi Kunj Ghat, all empty vehicles will take a compulsory left turn on Jaitpur Pushta and use Kachchi Colony Road on Agra Canal.

Earlier, the advisory stated that traffic restrictions will be in place in Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg and Turkman gate after 5 pm, depending on the crowd.

Due to the burning of effigies, traffic will be slow in Kotwali, Kamla Market, Ambedkar Nagar, Greater Kailash, South Avenue, Delhi Cantonment, RK Puram, Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar, Hari Nagar, Vikas Puri, Naraina and Sultan Puri. Traffic Police have advised locals to avoid these areas.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar had said people going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT should leave early.

Kumar has also suggested Delhiites to use public transport to reduce congestion on roads, avoid roadside parking to avoid an obstruction in the normal flow of traffic and immediately report to the police if any unusual or unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern states of the country, making the end of Durga Puja. In Northern India, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad are burnt with fireworks marking the destruction of evil.