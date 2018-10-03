हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Buildings Construction Company

Delhi tree felling case: HC allows re-development of six colonies to go ahead

The National Buildings Construction Company has been asked to apply for fresh clearances.

File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted the National Buildings Construction Company (NBCC) to proceed with the re-development of six colonies in southern part of the city. It however also told NBCC to apply for fresh environmental permits and other clearances.

There was a massive uproar in June of this year when plans of cutting 14,000 trees for government residences in six colonies surfaced. 1500 trees had already been axed before protests rocked the re-development plans in Sarojini Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Mohammadpur and Kasturba Nagar.

The NBCC now has been told to proceed but will have to file for fresh applications for all clearances. News agency ANI reported that the HC has told NBCC to to seek fresh environment clearance for six GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) colonies in south Delhi.

Environmentalists and many local residents continue to maintain that chopping trees in a city which has one of the world's worst air pollution readings is nothing short of criminal. With winter months approaching, air quality in Delhi is once again expected to take a dip towards hazardous.

