Delhi University announces free preparatory classes for PG entrance exams for economically weaker students

New Delhi: The Delhi University has announced two weeks of free preparatory classes for post graduate entrance examinations for students from economically weaker sections and minority communities.

The classes will be held for eight disciplines -- Commerce, Law, Journalism (Hindi and English), Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Computer Science and Zoology.

"For the third consecutive year, the varsity is conducting such classes to help students clear entrance exam for various postgraduate programmes. The purpose is to prepare students for the academic approach to be adopted to clear the entrance," the varsity said in a statement.

Tentative dates for commencement of the classes are June 1 for Commerce, Zoology, Law, Journalism (both languages), Chemistry and Physics. Computer Science on June 4 and Maths on June 6, the statement said.

Those who are from the economically weaker sections, BPL, SC/ST, OBC (non creamy layer), minorities, persons with disabilities (PWD), Kashmiri migrants, wards of war widows or ex-servicemen (Defence) are eligible to apply.

Applications may be downloaded from the varsity website and should be submitted at the Institute of Lifelong Learning in North Campus from May 21 to 28 between 10 am and 4pm (except Sunday). "Since seats are limited, a list of selected candidates in all the eight disciplines will be displayed on May 30 at 5 pm," the statement said.