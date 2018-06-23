हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi university

Delhi University likely to release second cut-off list on June 25

The first cut-off list was released on June 19, Tuesday. The university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists.

Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Delhi University is likely to release its second cut-off list for the academic year 2018-19 on June 25, Monday. The versity concluded the admission process under the first cut-off list on Thursday.

Many students faced difficulties in completing their admission formalities as the Delhi University's server came under severe pressure. Also, DigiLocker, a government-owned public cloud storage where certificates and documents are stored, was not integrated with the varsity portal yet.

As reported, while some students and professors claimed that the website was inaccessible, a senior Delhi University official said that there was heavy traffic on the website but said that it was functioning properly.

Delhi University threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15 while the registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The maximum number of applicants out of nearly 3 lakh registrations for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate courses are from the national Capital, according to the varsity's admission portal. 

Delhi is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, the data showed.

The least number of applicants are from Karnataka, followed by Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, according to the figures shared by the varsity.

The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

