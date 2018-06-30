हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi University releases third cut-off list, many colleges abstain from releasing cut-offs for courses

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list with many prominent colleges not releasing any cut-offs for some courses. In a notification on Friday, the DU said that the list will be notified or displayed by the different colleges of the University on Saturday. For details with regard to variation in Cut-Off percentage, the candidates have been advised to contact the respective colleges on Saturday.

The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Third Admission Cut Off list have been advised by the varsity to complete their admission formalities in the colleges concerned within the stipulated time. 

Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity. Shri Ram College of Commerce has not issued cut-offs for its courses in the general category.

A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-off lists. Some of these colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College, Daulat Ram, etc. The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists. The first cut-off list was announced on June 19 and the second cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) was announced on June 25.

