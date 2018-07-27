हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Delhi weather live updates: Rain persists in NCR, pleasant Friday in the offing

Moderate rainfall has been predicted for most of Friday and across most parts of Delhi NCR.

Delhi weather live updates: Rain persists in NCR, pleasant Friday in the offing
IANS Photo

After a day of persistent showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the NCR once again woke to an overcast morning on Friday with light but continuous rain persisting.

The met department has predicted rain for most parts of the day and this could last well into the weekend, making the weather extremely pleasant for locals. A day earlier though, the pleasant weather meant very little as waterlogging and traffic jams were reported from several areas.

With the weekend, office rush on roads might well see a dip making for a, possibly, comfortable experience.

Here are the live and latest weather-related updates from Delhi NCR:

* Early morning showers reported from across the city. Vehicles in most parts use emergency lights in the wee hours.

* The met department has predicted moderate showers to persists in Delhi and across NCR over the weekend.

* The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30C.

