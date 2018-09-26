Delhi witnesses Sunny Wednesday morning

New Delhi: It was a sunny Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, normal for the season.

The city received 0.2 mm of light rainfall in the last 24 hours, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

It would get partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening. There was a possibility of light rains, he said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 98 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday`s maximum temperature settled at 27.3 degrees Celsius, six degrees below average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, the season`s average.